Rolling Tones rockin @ Kathken Vineyards

The Rolling Tones, tribute band to The Rolling Stones, deliver a breathtaking spectacle of high-energy rock and roll. With a dash of authentic sound, a pinch of flamboyance, a spoonful of attitude, a little mascara, and a lot of lights, the Rolling Tones is sure to get any crowd up and dancing. Singing all the Stones songs you love, you’ve got to see this band!! Gate opens @ 6pm, concert 7-10pm. Food & beverages are available for purchase. No children, dogs or ice chests.

Fee: $10 on eventbrite & $15 @ entry