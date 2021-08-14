|Location:
|The Kathken Vineyards
|Map:
|5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|(503) 714-3810
|Email:
|Info@kathkenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://kathkenvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Rolling Tones rockin @ Kathken Vineyards
The Rolling Tones, tribute band to The Rolling Stones, deliver a breathtaking spectacle of high-energy rock and roll. With a dash of authentic sound, a pinch of flamboyance, a spoonful of attitude, a little mascara, and a lot of lights, the Rolling Tones is sure to get any crowd up and dancing. Singing all the Stones songs you love, you’ve got to see this band!! Gate opens @ 6pm, concert 7-10pm. Food & beverages are available for purchase. No children, dogs or ice chests.
Fee: $10 on eventbrite & $15 @ entry
