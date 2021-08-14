 Calendar Home
Location:The Kathken Vineyards
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 714-3810
Email:Info@kathkenvineyards.com
Website:http://kathkenvineyard.com
All Dates:Aug 14, 2021 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens 6pm

Rolling Tones rockin @ Kathken Vineyards

The Rolling Tones, tribute band to The Rolling Stones, deliver a breathtaking spectacle of high-energy rock and roll. With a dash of authentic sound, a pinch of flamboyance, a spoonful of attitude, a little mascara, and a lot of lights, the Rolling Tones is sure to get any crowd up and dancing. Singing all the Stones songs you love, you’ve got to see this band!! Gate opens @ 6pm, concert 7-10pm. Food & beverages are available for purchase. No children, dogs or ice chests.

Fee: $10 on eventbrite & $15 @ entry

Rolling Tones, tribute band to Rolling Stones, perform @ Kathken.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

