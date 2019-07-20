 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.orderport.net/product-details/0641/ROCO-Summer-Celebration-Ticket
All Dates:Jul 20, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO Summer Celebration

Experience the pop! Learn to saber your own bottle of Sparkling Wine, then enjoy your bubbles alongside delicious seafood bites provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood. Witness stunning feats of illusion from magician and strolling entertainer Russ Peak, whose sleight of hand miracles are sure to captivate your imagination!

We’ve selected a festive flight that includes vertical tastings of the RMS Brut, the new RMS Brut Rosé, and a delicious Pinot Noir. Purchase a bottle of RMS and join Rollin from 12-2 pm for a demonstration and assistance in sabering your bottle! Enjoy select wines for sale by the glass all day on the patio.

Fee includes wine flight and seafood bar:
General Public: $30     
ROCO Club Members: $20

*Please purchase a ticket to secure your place at this event!

 

Fee: $20-$30

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
