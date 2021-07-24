 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:marketing@rocowinery.com
Website:http://https://rocowinery.com/events/sparklingwinedinner21/
All Dates:Jul 24, 2021

ROCO Sparkling Wine Dinner

Featuring Chef Scott Dolich and his crew from Stone Soup

Saturday, July 24, 5:30pm
$135 per person, $120 for members, includes your choice of a bottle of RMS Sparkling wine to take home.

Chill out in the garden at ROCO for a Sparkling Wine dinner with Oregon’s premier bubbly producer, Rollin Soles, featuring James Beard-nominated chef Scott Dolich of Park Kitchen fame. What’s Dolich doing these days? He’s the Director of Operations for the non-profit Portland kitchen, Stone Soup, providing workforce development & hands-on culinary expertise to people at risk of homelessness. Scott’s staff will work with him to create magic in our kitchen here at the winery. Rollin will pull some special library bubbles from his personal cellar for this event. And, to top things off, Corby will share her last few cases of the sold-out 2016 Brut Rosé.

Seating is limited.

 

Fee: $135

Featuring Chef Scott Dolich and his crew from Stone Soup

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable