ROCO Sparkling Wine Dinner

Featuring Chef Scott Dolich and his crew from Stone Soup



Saturday, July 24, 5:30pm

$135 per person, $120 for members, includes your choice of a bottle of RMS Sparkling wine to take home.



Chill out in the garden at ROCO for a Sparkling Wine dinner with Oregon’s premier bubbly producer, Rollin Soles, featuring James Beard-nominated chef Scott Dolich of Park Kitchen fame. What’s Dolich doing these days? He’s the Director of Operations for the non-profit Portland kitchen, Stone Soup, providing workforce development & hands-on culinary expertise to people at risk of homelessness. Scott’s staff will work with him to create magic in our kitchen here at the winery. Rollin will pull some special library bubbles from his personal cellar for this event. And, to top things off, Corby will share her last few cases of the sold-out 2016 Brut Rosé.



Seating is limited.

