|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
|Map:
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|928-600-8138
|Email:
|oranmormead@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/robert-meade-nw-americana-5e3a183133e24.html
|All Dates:
Robert Meade "NW Americana "
Robert Meade
“Northwest Americana Ambiance”
Performance is from 3-5pm
On Sunday, Feb. 23rd
There is a $5 charge at the door
It’ll be well worth it : )
About Artist:
Robert Meade’s a singer/songwriter, solo acoustic musician who's been living and performing throughout the Northwest area for over a decade. His brand of Beatles Covers, upbeat Rhythm 'n' Blues Originals & Americana Ambiance channels some of rock’s greatest souls in his raw, vulnerable lyricism and playing. It’s bound to lift the spirit!
Fee: $5
