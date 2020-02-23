 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 928-600-8138
Email:oranmormead@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/robert-meade-nw-americana-5e3a183133e24.html
All Dates:Feb 23, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Robert Meade "NW Americana "

“Northwest Americana Ambiance”

Performance is from 3-5pm
On Sunday, Feb. 23rd
There is a $5 charge at the door
It’ll be well worth it : )


About Artist:
Robert Meade’s a singer/songwriter, solo acoustic musician who's been living and performing throughout the Northwest area for over a decade. His brand of Beatles Covers, upbeat Rhythm 'n' Blues Originals & Americana Ambiance channels some of rock’s greatest souls in his raw, vulnerable lyricism and playing. It’s bound to lift the spirit!

 

Fee: $5

