Location: Marchesi Vineyards & Winery Map: 3955 Belmont Drive, Hood River, OR 97031 Phone: 541-386-1800 Email: sandymarchesi@gmail.com Website: http://www.marchesivineyards.com All Dates: Nov 1, 2026

Nov 7, 2026 - Nov 8, 2026

Nov 14, 2026 - Nov 15, 2026

Nov 21, 2026 - Nov 22, 2026

Nov 28, 2026 - Nov 29, 2026

Dec 5, 2026 - Dec 6, 2026

Dec 12, 2026 - Dec 13, 2026

Dec 19, 2026



Roasted Chestnuts at Marchesi Vineyards

Starting November 1st we will be roasting fresh 2026 Chestnuts to serve to the visitors of our outdoor exquisitely appointed tasting room, on Saturday and Sundays only, until we run out of our delicious chestnuts.

This is what we do in Italy at this time of the year when the weather turns to cold and to keep us warm we enjoy roasting Chestnuts over an open fire. Here at Marchesi Vineyards we enjoy celebrating the Italian Cultural traditions that remind me of my country.

Come and Visit us from November 1st we will share our chestnuts with you Saturdays and Sunday until they are all gone

Ciao, Ciao for now,

Franco Marchesi

Owner, Winemaker and chief chestnuts roaster