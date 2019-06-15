 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Riesling Field Trip

As you may know, we make a lot of Rieslings. But, have you ever wondered why?
We source grapes from a variety of vineyard sites, are able to capture the unique terroir of each, and let the full expression of each site come to life.
Now you can experience where that happens and how it's done!

- You will visit two different vineyards with two different soil types, while tasting the Riesling that we produce from that site. Assistant winemaker Claire Jarreau, and Wine Educator Lauren Williams, will be your guides as you enjoy a day off the beaten path and see what goes into our single vineyard Rieslings.

- Along the way you will meet people who are experienced in the vineyard management process.

-The tour includes transportation, wines at each stop, a lunch prepared by our chef, Norma Buchholz, at the end of the tour, and a few surprise wines.

- Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear, bring sunscreen if it's a sunny day, or rain gear if it's a rainy day, as we will be out in the vineyards.

Fee: $100

