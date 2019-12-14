Rhône & Provence Trip Info Happy Hour

We’re headed to France in May 2020 with our Winemaker Andy McVay and we’d love to tell you more about this trip of a lifetime! Just a few spots remain on this epic adventure through Rhône and Provence, so if you’ve been considering this voyage, please join us for an informational happy hour in the Hideaway to learn more. A representative from Experi, our food & wine travel partner, as well as Andy himself will be present to answer all of your questions. Complimentary event, includes a short wine flight showcasing our Rhône varietals and perhaps a few surprises!



Rhône & Provence: May 12th-19th, 2020