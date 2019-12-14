 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Dec 14, 2019 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Rhône & Provence Trip Info Happy Hour

We’re headed to France in May 2020 with our Winemaker Andy McVay and we’d love to tell you more about this trip of a lifetime! Just a few spots remain on this epic adventure through Rhône and Provence, so if you’ve been considering this voyage, please join us for an informational happy hour in the Hideaway to learn more. A representative from Experi, our food & wine travel partner, as well as Andy himself will be present to answer all of your questions. Complimentary event, includes a short wine flight showcasing our Rhône varietals and perhaps a few surprises!

Rhône & Provence: May 12th-19th, 2020

We’re headed to France in May 2020 with our Winemaker Andy McVay and we’d love to tell you more about this trip of a lifetime! Just a few spots remain on this epic adventure through Rhône and Provence, so if you’ve been considering this voyage, please join us for an informational happy hour in the Hideaway to learn more. A representative from Experi, our food & wine travel ...
Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable