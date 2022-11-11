REX HILL Harvest Party Open House

Join us at the winery to celebrate our 40th Harvest season. Come ready to stomp some grapes just like the pros with plenty of photo ops! Sample our new releases and a few special bottles that mirror the 2022 vintage. Enjoy happy hour bites, live music from the Pete Krebs Trio, & harvest tours.

Fee: $65 General Public, $40 6 Bottle and Case Club Members; Free for VIP Club Members