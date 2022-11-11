 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL Tasting Room
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5034558377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://https://rexhill.com/events/2022-harvest-party/
All Dates:Nov 11, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

REX HILL Harvest Party Open House

Join us at the winery to celebrate our 40th Harvest season. Come ready to stomp some grapes just like the pros with plenty of photo ops! Sample our new releases and a few special bottles that mirror the 2022 vintage. Enjoy happy hour bites, live music from the Pete Krebs Trio, & harvest tours.

 

Fee: $65 General Public, $40 6 Bottle and Case Club Members; Free for VIP Club Members

Stomp grapes, drink wine, eat bites!

