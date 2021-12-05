 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5039152130
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/events
All Dates:Dec 5, 2021 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Repeal Day

Join us for Repeal day as we celebrate the end of Prohibition. We will have full-size cocktails and whiskey pours waiting for you!

Stay warm inside our heated tent where we will also have food available for purchase and plenty of full size cocktails to choose from, Warm TRIT cider anyone? Want to try several of our cocktails, try one of mini cocktail flights for a little taste of everything. Our seasonal mini cocktail flight is sure to warm your heart.

Don't miss your chance to celebrate Repeal Day! Our small team would love to answer any and all of your whiskey questions. We invite you to come and enjoy our whiskey the way you like, whether it be a neat pour, on the rocks or in a fun craft cocktail we crafted!

