|Location:
|Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
|Map:
|2995 Michigan City Ln NW, Salem, OR, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5033621596
|Email:
|cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.redhawkwine.com
|All Dates:
Redhawk Memorial Weekend Festival 2020
We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, salad, cheeses & more!
Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.
All included with $15 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!!
Fee: $15
Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food, & our incredible view.