Location:Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Ln NW, Salem, OR, OR 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:http://Redhawk Winery2995 Michigan City Ln NWSalem, OR 97304
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 29, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 30, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 1, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Redhawk After Hours

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food, live music & our incredible view.
We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, Betty’s butternut squash soup, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses & more!
Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines, and barrel taste a future release.
All included with a $15 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!

 

Fee: $15

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
