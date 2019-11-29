Redhawk After Hours

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food, live music & our incredible view.

We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, Betty’s butternut squash soup, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses & more!

Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines, and barrel taste a future release.

All included with a $15 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!

Fee: $15