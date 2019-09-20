Redhawk After Hours

Friday September 20, 2019 join us for our very LAST after hours Friday of the summer!



There will be food for purchase and music provided by Mitch Lies & the Alibis. Enjoy our lovely setting overlooking the Valley and spend the evening at Redhawk.



Wine, Food and beer for purchase. Everyone is welcome!

NO reservation is required. NO outside alcohol.

John will, once again, be preparing food on his new grill!



Hope to see you here!