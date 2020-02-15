 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 541-855-5330
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/red-red-wine-party.html
All Dates:Dec 5, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Red Red Wine Party

We will be releasing the 2017 Vintage of our Red Red Wine. Come in and Party with us! Fee: $10

We will be releasing the 2017 Vintage of our Red Red Wine. Come in and party with us!

Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable