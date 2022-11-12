Raising the Temp!

Raising the Temp! will provide an opportunity for consumers and producers to connect in a lively setting, celebrating Oregon Tempranillo wine, local vintners, chefs, artisans, and live music from Portland-based musician, Will Kinky. Book your ticket and join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center in downtown Newberg on Saturday, November 12th, from 12pm - 4pm!

The Oregon Tempranillo producers that will be pouring their wines include: Abacela Winery, Abundancia Vineyards, Carlo and Julian, Compris Vineyard, Dion Vineyard, Dominio IV Wines, GC Wines, Oregon Tempranillo Alliance, Parra Wine Co., Raptor Ridge Winery, Stag Hollow Wines, Stone Griffon Vineyard, Valcan Cellars, and Varnum Vintners!

Your event ticket includes a Raising the Temp! logo glass, a swag bag (to keep your hands free), wine tastings, bites from Los Kopitos, Not Umami's Cooking, The Setting Inn, and Uncle Troy’s BBQ, and locally produced non-alcoholic beverages from The Barreled Bee and Honeybee Lemonade. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Our Legacy Harvested, a non-profit organization focused on educating, advancing, and empowering the BIPOC community in the wine industry.

Raising the Temp! is all about sharing, learning, and enjoying Oregon produced Tempranillo, while snacking on some delicious local fare, and building community! We feel that wine should be accessible, inclusive, and most of all fun! Come learn what makes Tempranillo from Oregon special!

Fee: $65