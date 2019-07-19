"The Comedy of Errors"

Experience Theatre Project presents its fourth annual Outdoor Summer Shakespeare series of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS by William Shakespeare.



Enjoy live performances at Fairsing Vineyard Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20 at 6:30 pm. Sunday, July 21 at 6 pm.



Mirth and merriment fill the stage. Mistaken identity, jokes, puns, and slapstick comedy are in store with this production. Experience a lively cast, in a gorgeous setting, on a beautiful summer evening while sipping elegant estate wines.



Performances are complimentary with donations suggested to support the theatre company’s vision.



An after-hours event, Fairsing Vineyard 2018 Rosé of Pinot noir, 2017 Chardonnay and 2016 Pinot noir will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.



Reserved seating and additional wine, dessert and picnic packages available for each performance via ExperienceTheatreProject.com and Eventbrite.

Donations Accepted