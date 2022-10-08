"Homeless Winemaker" Satyr Fire

Our “Homeless” Winemaker series featuring winemakers without a tasting room of their own continues today with Paul Johnson of Satyr Fire Wines.



Satyr Fire is a winery based in Eola-Amity Hills AVA, sourcing fruit from vineyards across the northern Willamette Valley and reaching into northern Oregon. Paul’s focus is on crafting white wine from interesting geology to create balance between playfulness and severity. His wines are driven by bright acidity and a core of minerality. He began making wine in 2017, starting very small and growing annually. In 2022 they will produce 800 cases.



Today’s flight will include wines from both Satyr and Anam Cara Cellars. Reservations are suggested via Tock or by calling 503-537-9150

Fee: $25, waived with 2-bottle purchase