|Location:
|Longplay Wine
|Map:
|888 S Industrial Parkway, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-482-8483
|Email:
|liv@longplaywine.com
|Website:
|http://https://longplaywine.com/
|All Dates:
"Experience" Dinner
A dinner and wine pairing featuring different vintages of our "Experience" Pinot Noir. "Experience" is a special bottle of pinot noir that we make from time to time when we find something interesting. Come join the experience and see what vintage peaks your interest!
Fee: $75
