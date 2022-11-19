 Calendar Home
Location:Longplay Wine
Map:888 S Industrial Parkway, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-482-8483
Email:liv@longplaywine.com
Website:http://https://longplaywine.com/
All Dates:Nov 19, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

"Experience" Dinner

A dinner and wine pairing featuring different vintages of our "Experience" Pinot Noir. "Experience" is a special bottle of pinot noir that we make from time to time when we find something interesting. Come join the experience and see what vintage peaks your interest!

 

Fee: $75

A dinner and wine pairing featuring different vintages of our "Experience" Pinot Noir.

Longplay Wine
Longplay Wine 97132 888 S Industrial Parkway, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable