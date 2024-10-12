Pumpkin Palooza at Durant

Looking for a fun way to enjoy the changing of the seasons? Grab your friends and family and join us for Pumpkin Palooza!



Designed for kids and adults alike, you can fill your day on the farm with indulgent food from Durant Culinary Directors, Wooden Heart Kitchen, Durant wine by the glass or bottle, beer from Crowing Hen Brewery, pumpkin decorating, face painting, fall-themed photo opportunities, Wild Hog in the Woods band will be joining us live and so much more!



Please note, regular tastings will not be available during the event. We will however have wine by the glass or bottle to purchase.