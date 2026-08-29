Progressive Tasting Showdown

We're thrilled to announce the 2026 Sip the Trio: A Progressive Tasting Showdown brought to you by Amavi Cellars, Caprio Cellars, and Pepper Bridge Winery.



Now in its second year, we invite you to join us for an unforgettable afternoon of wine, food, and a little friendly competition as you make your way through three of Walla Walla’s most renowned tasting rooms. This great event will kick-off at 3:30pm!



What to Expect

At each stop you’ll enjoy a half-glass of featured wine with its perfectly paired bite-sized dish. Due to the competitive nature of this event, we are unable to accommodate any menu changes—thank you for your understanding.



After savoring all three pairings, you decide the winner by casting your vote for the best food and wine match-up.



The winning pairing earns serious bragging rights, and we'll even share the recipe for the dish on the winning winery’s website so you can recreate the magic at home.



Visit the winery websites or call to get the full menu and secure your tickets!

Fee: $65