Private Stash Pinot Noir Vertical

A rare opportunity to explore ROCO’s premier Pinot Noir through five distinct growing seasons: 2012-2016. Only the finest barrel and clonal selections from ROCO’s Wits’ End Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains AVA make their way into this highly regarded Pinot Noir.



Complimentary for Stash Club members / $10 for all other members



$30 non-members and member guests.



Each flight refundable with a 3 bottle purchase.



Reservations required and offered on an hourly basis. Place your reservation with kelly@rocowinery.com

