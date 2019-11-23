 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/prior-to-the-feast.html
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019

Prior to the Feast

We'll be having a special pairing this weekend with our wines! Come and try some amazing foods and wine for you to pair at your holiday parties. We'll have the recipes and wines for you to take home and impress your friends and family!

 Fee: $10.00

Come and try some amazing amazing foods and wine for you to pair at your holiday parties.

