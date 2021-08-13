 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope And Charity Winery
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:cindy@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
All Dates:Aug 13, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Precious Byrd

Precious Byrd plays across the nation and features Grammy award-winning bassist Lonnie Chapin and drummer extraordinaire Michael Summers, boasting one of the tightest rhythm sections around. Matched with the soulful high energy of frontman Corey Parnell and his brother Casey Parnell on electric, the crowd gets nothing but their all!

The band also features renowned saxophone player Andy Warr, know for his work on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Top it all off with lead guitarist Derek Williams who has shared the stage with Florida Georgia Line and Jack Owen, and you’ve got a full band ready to rock!

Fee: $45 for adults, $15 for children 11 and under

