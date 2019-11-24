Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend w/ Olympia Provisions

Please join us over Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend, November 23 & 24 from 11am - 5pm for a special Wine & Charcuterie Pairing with Olympia Provisions! You'll enjoy small production wines alongside the charcuterie that inspired a nearly extinct traditional technique, reborn in Portland. Similarly crafted with inspired precision, purity, and patience the pairing of Alloro Vineyard wines and Olympia Provisions charcuterie is a nod to old world elegance.



$25 / person (Complimentary for Cellar Club Members)

