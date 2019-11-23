 Calendar Home
Location:Alloro Vineyarrd
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:eric@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://22075 Southwest Lebeau Road
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend w/ Olympia Provisions

Please join us over Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend, November 23 & 24 from 11am - 5pm for a special Wine & Charcuterie Pairing with Olympia Provisions! You'll enjoy small production wines alongside the charcuterie that inspired a nearly extinct traditional technique, reborn in Portland. Similarly crafted with inspired precision, purity, and patience the pairing of Alloro Vineyard wines and Olympia Provisions charcuterie is a nod to old world elegance.

$25 / person (Complimentary for Cellar Club Members)

 

Fee: $25 (Complimentary for Cellar Club Members)

Wine & Charcuterie Pairing

