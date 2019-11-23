Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Pickup Party

Dear Utopian Tasting Society Member:



I am writing to invite you to our final pick-up party of 2019 Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24. As a member of the Tasting Society, you receive special discounted Utopia Wines at Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving. Every year, we invite you to come to the tasting room on the weekend BEFORE those holidays. In this way, you always get first shot at any newly released wines before the general public shows up on the holiday weekend.



Your allocation for Thanksgiving Weekend 2019 will be the 2016 Utopia Estate Pinot Noir and 2016 Utopia "Paradise" Private Reserve Estate Pinot Noir.



We will be pouring both the 2016 Estate Pinot Noir and 2016 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir "Paradise" as well as our 2016 Clone 777 and our New 2016 Estate Chardonnay for the party with a selection of other Utopia Estate and single vineyard wines and serving chocolates and artisan bread and cheeses.



So that we may plan for the wine allocations at the pick-up party, I would be very grateful if you would click on Reply and let me know if you will be able to make it to the tasting room on the 23rd or 24th. And, if there is another weekend in November that would be more convenient for you, just let me know. If you are not able to make it to the pickup party, we will ship your wine to you, weather permitting in your area.



