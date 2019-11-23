 Calendar Home
Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

Join Fairsing for a celebration of fall release wines throughout the Pre-Thanksgiving weekend November 23 and 24 between 11 am - 5 pm.

Exclusive for the Pre-Thanksgiving weekend is the release of the barrel select, 2016 Fáinne Pinot Noir. With dense enveloping texture and broad tannins, this limited production wine (120 cases) is an ideal complement to holiday dining and the perfect gift for the collector in your life.

Also included among a flight of five estate wines is the newly released 2017 Sullivan and Dardis Pinot noir, the 2017 Chardonnay and our 2018 Rosé of Pinot noir. Wine flight tasting $20.

Throughout the weekend enjoy a cheese plate, charcuterie board, or other selection available from our culinary offerings.

Sip and shop our collection of large format bottles, wine gift packs, and seated tasting gift options,

In celebration of our 10th Vintage, Fairsing is extending $10 ground shipping with the purchase of two (2) magnums or 12 bottles through December 9. Wine Club members may combine their member savings with $10 shipping.

Groups of six (6) or more please contact our tasting room for reservations to be assured accommodations are available for your visit (503.560.8266).

