Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

Join us as we open to the public for the first time in over two years. Visit us the weekend before Thanksgiving - beat the holiday crowds! Special event includes New Release of estate-grown Pinot Noir and sparkling “Big Heart Bubbles.” Also try our Albarino, white Pinot Noir, red and white blends. We are a little bit out of the way, but well worth the drive. Our outdoor seating is covered and features vineyard views. Tasting fee refundable with wine purchase. November 19-20, Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm only.

Fee: $10