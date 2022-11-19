Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

 Calendar Home
Location:One Love Cellars
Map:4736 Marion Hill Rd SE, Turner, OR 97392
Phone: 503-743-8372
Email:Info@onelovecellars.com
Website:http://Https://www.onelovecellars.com
All Dates:Nov 19, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022

Join us as we open to the public for the first time in over two years. Visit us the weekend before Thanksgiving - beat the holiday crowds! Special event includes New Release of estate-grown Pinot Noir and sparkling “Big Heart Bubbles.” Also try our Albarino, white Pinot Noir, red and white blends. We are a little bit out of the way, but well worth the drive. Our outdoor seating is covered and features vineyard views. Tasting fee refundable with wine purchase. November 19-20, Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm only.

 

Fee: $10

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

