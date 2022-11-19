|Location:
|One Love Cellars
|Map:
|4736 Marion Hill Rd SE, Turner, OR 97392
|Phone:
|503-743-8372
|Email:
|Info@onelovecellars.com
|Website:
|http://Https://www.onelovecellars.com
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Open House
Join us as we open to the public for the first time in over two years. Visit us the weekend before Thanksgiving - beat the holiday crowds! Special event includes New Release of estate-grown Pinot Noir and sparkling “Big Heart Bubbles.” Also try our Albarino, white Pinot Noir, red and white blends. We are a little bit out of the way, but well worth the drive. Our outdoor seating is covered and features vineyard views. Tasting fee refundable with wine purchase. November 19-20, Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm only.
Fee: $10
Pre-Thanksgiving Open House 12-5 Sat-Sun