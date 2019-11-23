 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/pre-thanksgiving-at-roco-winery/?instance_id=168
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving at ROCO Winery

Winemaker and owners, Rollin and Corby Soles, will lead you through a selection of their exquisite Sparkling Wines, Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, as well as 2018 Pinot Noir barrel samples. Warm up with traditional French Cassoulet from New Burgundian Bistro. Mmm…

Complimentary for wine club members (2) / $25 for non-members

Kindly RSVP to kelly@rocowinery.com

Fee: $25

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
