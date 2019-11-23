Pre-Thanksgiving at ROCO Winery

Winemaker and owners, Rollin and Corby Soles, will lead you through a selection of their exquisite Sparkling Wines, Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, as well as 2018 Pinot Noir barrel samples. Warm up with traditional French Cassoulet from New Burgundian Bistro. Mmm…



Complimentary for wine club members (2) / $25 for non-members



Kindly RSVP to kelly@rocowinery.com

Fee: $25