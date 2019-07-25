Pre-IPNC Dinner with Chef Vitaly Paley



A one of a kind experience with the 2011 Iron Chef America winner and James Beard Award Winner Vitaly Paley. The Russian-born, New York City-raised and French-trained Chef has been instrumental in defining regional Northwest cuisine. With his wife and partner Kimberly Paley, Chef Vitaly helms five restaurants in Portland: Paley’s Place, Imperial, Headwaters, The Crown, and the recently-opened Rosa Rosa.



Youngberg Hill's story begins in 1989 when the first vines were planted on the hill and made better in 2003 when winegrower and maker, Wayne Bailey, purchased the property and invigorated a vineyard in need of skill and restoration. Over the course of this time, Youngberg's vines have been lovingly tended with organic and bio-dynamic practices by the Bailey family. This labor of love has produced superb vintages of Willamette Valley Wine.



We are pleased to present the perfect event to begin your IPNC experience with an exquisitely paired wine dinner.

Fee: $175