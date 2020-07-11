Portland Picnic Wine Tasting Festival

The Portland Picnic is back for its fourth year on July 11, 2020! Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a beautiful summer day in Westmoreland Park tasting from an exceptional array of 100 wines from around the world. Not a wine drinker? Not to worry, there will be delicious beers from Level Beer and nonalcoholic beverages to enjoy. Plus, tasty food offerings from local food vendors, live music, a great selection of community vendors and an activity zone filled with fun for the whole family.



The event is free to get in and family friendly! Tasting Packages are available for purchase to partake in the wine tasting. Buy them online before the event at a discounted price.



No pets or outside food or beverages are allowed.



The Portland Picnic is proud to support Ride Connection, as their 2020 beneficiary.



Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.