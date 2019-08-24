|Location:
|Utopia Vineyards
|Map:
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5036871671
|Email:
|info@utopiawine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/portland-opera-ala-carte.html
|All Dates:
Portland Opera Ala Carte'
Portland Opera a la Cart at Utopia 2019
Opera a la Cart, Portland Opera's mobile opera stage that travels to community venues and public spaces to share free, live performances with the Portland community will be at Utopia Vineyards on August 24 for 2 performances at 2 and 3 PM respectively.
