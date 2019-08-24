 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyards
Map:17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036871671
Email:info@utopiawine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/portland-opera-ala-carte.html
All Dates:Aug 24, 2019 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Portland Opera Ala Carte'

Portland Opera a la Cart at Utopia 2019

Opera a la Cart, Portland Opera's mobile opera stage that travels to community venues and public spaces to share free, live performances with the Portland community will be at Utopia Vineyards on August 24 for 2 performances at 2 and 3 PM respectively.


Opera a la Cart, Portland Opera's mobile opera

Utopia Vineyards
Utopia Vineyards 17445 17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
