|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541 459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/port-cigar-tasting.html
|All Dates:
Port & Cigar Tasting
June 8, 2019
Cigar & Port Tasting
11:00 AM – 2:00PM
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards’ 2015 Rojo Dulce takes on ports from Portugal. Stephen M. Reustle will take you through an educational presentation of “Port” wines… how they are made, classified, and more! Afterwards we will discuss the perfect pairing for this fortified wine…an Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story Cigar (other cigars will be available for purchase), with guest cigar steward Jack Trowbridge presenting a short class on how to find and enjoy the perfect cigar. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com for tickets and to make your reservations.
Join us for our Port & Cigar Tasting - Class