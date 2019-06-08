 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/port-cigar-tasting.html
All Dates:Jun 8, 2019 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Port & Cigar Tasting

June 8, 2019
Cigar & Port Tasting
11:00 AM – 2:00PM
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards’ 2015 Rojo Dulce takes on ports from Portugal. Stephen M. Reustle will take you through an educational presentation of “Port” wines… how they are made, classified, and more! Afterwards we will discuss the perfect pairing for this fortified wine…an Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story Cigar (other cigars will be available for purchase), with guest cigar steward Jack Trowbridge presenting a short class on how to find and enjoy the perfect cigar. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com for tickets and to make your reservations.

Join us for our Port & Cigar Tasting - Class

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable