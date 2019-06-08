Port & Cigar Tasting

June 8, 2019

Cigar & Port Tasting

11:00 AM – 2:00PM

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards’ 2015 Rojo Dulce takes on ports from Portugal. Stephen M. Reustle will take you through an educational presentation of “Port” wines… how they are made, classified, and more! Afterwards we will discuss the perfect pairing for this fortified wine…an Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story Cigar (other cigars will be available for purchase), with guest cigar steward Jack Trowbridge presenting a short class on how to find and enjoy the perfect cigar. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com for tickets and to make your reservations.