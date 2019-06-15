 Calendar Home
Location:Troon Carlton Wine Bar
Map:250 North Kutch Street, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-852-3084
Email:carlton@troonvineyard.com
Website:http://www.troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 15, 2019 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Porklandia in Carlton

Join us for the town wide celebration of all things Pig! We are partnering up with Ember and Vine again this year and are excited to see what they come up with for a pairing menu! Common Hour will be playing in the courtyard from 4-7 pm!

 

Fee: $25 pairing menu

