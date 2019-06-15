|Location:
|Troon Carlton Wine Bar
|Map:
|250 North Kutch Street, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-852-3084
|Email:
|carlton@troonvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.troonvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Porklandia in Carlton
Join us for the town wide celebration of all things Pig! We are partnering up with Ember and Vine again this year and are excited to see what they come up with for a pairing menu! Common Hour will be playing in the courtyard from 4-7 pm!
Fee: $25 pairing menu
A town wide celebration of all things Pig! We are partnering up with Ember and Vine again!