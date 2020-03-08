Plant Nite Day - Herb Garden in Distressed Wood Re

Plant Nite: Dig, drink and be merry

Cultivate your creativity, naturally. Our gifted growers will guide you step-by-step as you make a mini Zen garden, succulent arrangement, or tiny terrarium. Dig in for two lively hours of planting, creating, and laughing with the group.



Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by an expert host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Show up early to grab drinks & a bite to eat–and give your week something to shout about.



No Outside Food or Beverage

21 and Up Event

No pets

Fee: $49