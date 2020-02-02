Plant Nite Day - Amethyst Planter Mash-Up Succulen

 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Email:jill.mcdonald@localyaymaker.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/plant%20nite%20day%20-%20amethyst%20planter%20mash-up%20succulent%20terrarium-5e1f868ab5653.html
Feb 2, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Cultivate your creativity, naturally. Our gifted growers will guide you step-by-step as you make a mini Zen garden, succulent arrangement, or tiny terrarium. Dig in for two lively hours of planting, creating, and laughing with the group.

Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by an expert host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Show up early to grab drinks & a bite to eat–and give your week something to shout about.

No Outside Food or Beverage
21 and Up Event
No pets

 

Fee: $49

