Pinots & Pumpkins

You’re invited to Pinots & Pumpkins, Noble Estate’s annual Halloween bash! Join the party at Noble Estate Urban where our wine cellar style tasting room will be transformed for a fabulous fall fete with wine, chocolate, music, and more.



There will be plenty of treats, live performances by Henry Cooper and Friends, local beers and cider on tap, and of course Noble Estate’s award-winning wines. Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato will be serving their decadent chocolates. Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ will be onsite serving up devilishly delicious dinners.

Costumes recommended, but not required. No Cover Fee. Pinots & Pumpkins is a 21 and over event.