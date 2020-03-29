 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyards
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: 503-359-3606
Website:http://https://apolloni.com/event/pinot-party-20-year-celebration-2/
All Dates:Mar 28, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 29, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pinot Party - Our 21st Birthday Party!

You are invited to our Pinot Party to celebrate our 21st Birthday. We will have special flights of Pinot Noir open to taste over the weekend of March 28 & 29. Watch for more details and fun prizes!

Tasting fee is $25. This event is complimentary for club members.

 

Fee: $25 tasting fee

You are invited to our Pinot Party to celebrate our 21st Birthday. We will have special flights of Pinot Noir open to taste over the weekend of March 28 & 29. Watch for more details and fun prizes!Tasting fee is $25. This event is complimentary for club members.   Fee: $25 tasting fee
Apolloni Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards 14135 14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable