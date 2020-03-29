|Location:
|Apolloni Vineyards
|Map:
|14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
|Phone:
|503-359-3606
|Website:
|http://https://apolloni.com/event/pinot-party-20-year-celebration-2/
|All Dates:
Pinot Party - Our 21st Birthday Party!
You are invited to our Pinot Party to celebrate our 21st Birthday. We will have special flights of Pinot Noir open to taste over the weekend of March 28 & 29. Watch for more details and fun prizes!
Tasting fee is $25. This event is complimentary for club members.
Fee: $25 tasting fee