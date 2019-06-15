Pinot Paddle

The Willamette Valley, Oregon's largest wine region, brings the perfect balance of temperature, humidity, soil and river recreation to yield Willamette Riverkeeper's first inaugural Pinot Paddle! Experience a weekend of world-class wines and a celebrated National Water Trail.



While Pinot Noir is the Valley’s leading varietal, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and some 75 other varietals are also worthy of attention. In wine, location is the key ingredient, which is also true when it comes to selecting your paddling route and camping spot. We’ve combined the best both worlds with a weekend itinerary completely unique to our own Willamette Valley AVA.



Four premier Willamette Valley winemakers- Arcane Cellars at Wheatland Winery & Vineyard, Cramoisi Vineyard, Goodfellow Family Cellars, Winderlea Vineyard and Winery will join us in camp for a special tasting of their Pinot vintages, as well as other wines.



More more details and REGISTRATION, visit: https://conta.cc/2GIW4l4 Fee: $349.00