 Calendar Home
Location:Willamette River
Map:N/A, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5032236418
Email:info@willametteriverkeeper.org
Website:http://https://conta.cc/2GIW4l4
All Dates:Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019 overnight paddling & camping trip

Pinot Paddle

The Willamette Valley, Oregon's largest wine region, brings the perfect balance of temperature, humidity, soil and river recreation to yield Willamette Riverkeeper's first inaugural Pinot Paddle! Experience a weekend of world-class wines and a celebrated National Water Trail.

While Pinot Noir is the Valley’s leading varietal, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and some 75 other varietals are also worthy of attention. In wine, location is the key ingredient, which is also true when it comes to selecting your paddling route and camping spot. We’ve combined the best both worlds with a weekend itinerary completely unique to our own Willamette Valley AVA.

Four premier Willamette Valley winemakers- Arcane Cellars at Wheatland Winery & Vineyard, Cramoisi Vineyard, Goodfellow Family Cellars, Winderlea Vineyard and Winery will join us in camp for a special tasting of their Pinot vintages, as well as other wines.

More more details and REGISTRATION, visit: https://conta.cc/2GIW4l4   Fee: $349.00

Paddle a celebrated National Water Trail and experience world-class Willamette Valley grown pinots!

Willamette River
Willamette River 97304 N/A, Salem, OR 97304
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

