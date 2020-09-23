 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Road, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=pinot-plant-w%2f-cindy-linda--1553550994--313
All Dates:Sep 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pinot & Plant with Cindy & Linda

Join us for a DIY succulent planting workshop! We'll supply the soil, rocks, planter, and plant. You supply your green thumb!

 

Fee: $45

Join us for a DIY succulent planting workshop!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
16250 SW Oldsville Road, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
