Picnic in the Garden

The Newberg Downtown Wineries is excited to present:

Picnic in the Garden!



Come join us for an evening of wine tasting, delicious food and music in Downtown Newberg at the Hoover-Minthorn House Museum! All 9 Wineries will be offering wine tasting, with glass pours and bottles available to purchase throughout the event. The Newberg Downtown Wineries collectively feature a wide variety of wines, from crisp whites and pinks to delightful Pinot Noirs, all the way to big bold reds!



Admission includes 2 tastings per Winery, a $10 voucher redeemable for food from our #FeaturedFoodTrucks, located on site and you will also receive a tour of the museum!



The Picnic will be held in the museum's gorgeous gardens so you can enjoy #summertimesippin while taking in the wonderful history of this great local venue. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Hoover-Minthorn House Museum.



List of Participating Wineries:

• Anam Cara Cellars

• Artisanal Wine Cellars

• Bravuro Cellars

• Chehalem Winery

• Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg

• Et Fille

• Longplay Wine

• Purple Cow Vineyards Downtown Newberg Tasting Room

• VinTyr



Live Music Performed by Los Duo



Tickets:

Tickets are currently on sale at http://newbergdowntownwineries.com/shop/picnic-in-the-garden-admission and will be available to purchase the day of the event at the door. EARLY BIRD PRICING AVAILABLE NOW!



This is an event for guests of legal drinking age, please have your ID!

Fee: $40