|Location:
|Hoover Minthorn House Musuem
|Map:
|115 S River Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|402-366-9037
|Email:
|Wine@NewbergDowntownWineries.com
|Website:
|http://https://newbergdowntownwineries.com
|All Dates:
Picnic in the Garden!
An evening of wine tasting, delicious food and music at the charming Hoover-Minthorn House Museum! All nine wineries will offer wine tasting, with glass pours and bottles available to purchase. The Newberg Downtown Wineries collectively feature a wide variety of wines, from crisp whites and pinks to delightful Pinot Noirs, all the way to big bold reds!
Admission includes two tastings per Winery, a $10 voucher redeemable at Tamale Boy and Cream food trucks located on site and also a tour of the museum!
A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Hoover-Minthorn House Museum, the only Presidential Home in the Pacific Northwest.
Participating Wineries:
• Anam Cara Cellars
• Artisanal Wine Cellars
• Bravuro Cellars
• Chehalem Winery
• Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
• Et Fille
• Longplay Wine
• Purple Cow Vineyards Downtown Newberg Tasting Room
• VinTyr
Live Music Performed by Trio Electrique
Tickets are currently on sale at http://newbergdowntownwineries.com/shop/picnic-in-the-garden-admission and will be available to purchase the day of the event at the door. EARLY BIRD PRICING AVAILABLE!
Fee: $40/earlybird or $45 at the door
Lovely wines on a summer's evening in a beautiful garden!