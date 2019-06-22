Picnic in the Garden!

An evening of wine tasting, delicious food and music at the charming Hoover-Minthorn House Museum! All nine wineries will offer wine tasting, with glass pours and bottles available to purchase. The Newberg Downtown Wineries collectively feature a wide variety of wines, from crisp whites and pinks to delightful Pinot Noirs, all the way to big bold reds!



Admission includes two tastings per Winery, a $10 voucher redeemable at Tamale Boy and Cream food trucks located on site and also a tour of the museum!



A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Hoover-Minthorn House Museum, the only Presidential Home in the Pacific Northwest.



Participating Wineries:

• Anam Cara Cellars

• Artisanal Wine Cellars

• Bravuro Cellars

• Chehalem Winery

• Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg

• Et Fille

• Longplay Wine

• Purple Cow Vineyards Downtown Newberg Tasting Room

• VinTyr



Live Music Performed by Trio Electrique



Tickets are currently on sale at http://newbergdowntownwineries.com/shop/picnic-in-the-garden-admission and will be available to purchase the day of the event at the door. EARLY BIRD PRICING AVAILABLE!

Fee: $40/earlybird or $45 at the door