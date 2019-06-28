 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove (Park)
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 28, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Petty Fever tribute returns to Kathken!

Petty Fever delivers a stunning salute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, performing over four decades of classic Petty hits such as American Girl, Free Falling, Breakdown, Running Down a Dream, I Won’t Back Down, You Wreck Me and many more to thrilled crowds of all ages. Their High-Energy show is second to none! We anticipate a large crowd & highly recommend advance tickets & reserving a table @ 503-316-3911 by leaving your name, phone #, and number of guests. This is a “don’t miss” event! NO minors, dogs, refunds, outside food or beverages, ice chests!
Call for additional information.

 

Fee: $10 per person

This truly will be our final summer music so come out & see Petty Fever! A great show!!

