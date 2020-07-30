 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:hospitality@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://https://domainedrouhin.com/ddoevents/
All Dates:Jul 14, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm French Lunch
Jul 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Spanish Dinner
Jul 21, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Indian Lunch
Jul 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Japanese Dinner
Jul 28, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Peruvian Lunch
Jul 30, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Argentinian Dinner
Aug 4, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Cuban Lunch
Aug 6, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Jamaican Dinner
Aug 11, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Vietnamese Lunch
Aug 13, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Filipino Dinner
Aug 18, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Ethiopian Lunch
Aug 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Moroccan Dinner
Aug 25, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Greek Lunch
Aug 27, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Italian Dinner
Sep 1, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Mexican Lunch
Sep 3, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm American Dinner

Passeport du Monde

While the landscape of travel has shifted in 2020, we can still embrace culinary adventure! In that spirit, we’ve created Passeport du Monde, our first-ever weekly culinary series. Starting on July 14, we’re partnering with local Oregon chefs each Tuesday & Thursday for lunches & dinners that celebrate the flavors of 16 different countries. Expert wine pairings, ranging from the familiar to the surprising, will feature curated selections from Maison Joseph Drouhin, Domaine Drouhin Oregon and Roserock. Delicious is always the goal.

Enjoy this opportunity to unite with friends and family for a journey around the world with DDO, at DDO. Each event will be limited by design to keep us all safe.

