|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/party-like-its-2012/?instance_id=488
|All Dates:
Party Like It’s 2012!
On Saturday, January 25th, from 6pm-8pm, taste 6 wines from 2012 paired with delicious bites prepared by Chef Norma. Tickets are only $30 and entry fee is refunded with any 6+ bottle purchase of 2012 wines. Let's party!
Fee: $50
Come party like it's 2012!