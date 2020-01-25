 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/party-like-its-2012/?instance_id=488
All Dates:Jan 25, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Party Like It’s 2012!

On Saturday, January 25th, from 6pm-8pm, taste 6 wines from 2012 paired with delicious bites prepared by Chef Norma. Tickets are only $30 and entry fee is refunded with any 6+ bottle purchase of 2012 wines. Let's party!

 

Fee: $50

Come party like it's 2012!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
