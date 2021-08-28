 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Hwy 22
All Dates:Aug 28, 2021 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Paint your Pet at Chateau Bianca

Back by popular demand!
We will guide you with step-by-step instructions through the class featuring your pawsome best friend.
We provide a fun and relaxed experience while you paint and help you create your very own masterpiece while you enjoy a glass of wine. Your ticket includes a $5 voucher for a glass of wine.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ!
In order for us to pre- sketch your 11x14 canvas for you, we need a good-quality photo of your pet. Please email your picture with ‘Chateau Bianca’ in the subject line To: we.make.art.or@gmail.com
If you are in a group with other ticket purchasers please add the group name to your email!
We are excited to see you there! Let’s create Happiness!
Join us at the beautiful Chateau Bianca for another Paint your Portrait class!
Chateau Bianca Winery
17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
