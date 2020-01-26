 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: (909) 904-0493
Email:mapleandbirch2017@gmail.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/paint%20and%20sip%20sign%20party.html
All Dates:Jan 26, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Paint and Sip Sign Party

Maple and Birch Rustic Signs is offering two types of signs and 7 designs for this workshop. Enjoy some wine tasting at the oldest winery in Washington County while creating a beautiful sign for your home!

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO VIEW ALL INFO, DESIGNS AND PURCHASE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wood-sign-workshop-at-oak-knoll-winery-tickets-87727069025

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES PLEASE.
ATTENDEES MUST BE 21 AND OLDER.

Fee: $46

Oak Knoll Winery
