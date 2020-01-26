Paint and Sip Sign Party

Maple and Birch Rustic Signs is offering two types of signs and 7 designs for this workshop. Enjoy some wine tasting at the oldest winery in Washington County while creating a beautiful sign for your home!

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO VIEW ALL INFO, DESIGNS AND PURCHASE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wood-sign-workshop-at-oak-knoll-winery-tickets-87727069025



NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES PLEASE.

ATTENDEES MUST BE 21 AND OLDER.

Fee: $46