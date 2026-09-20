|Location:
|The Portland Wine Bar
|Map:
|526 SW YAMHILL ST, Portland, Oregon 97204
|Phone:
|5037043506
|Email:
|info@portlandwinebar.com
|Website:
|http://www.portlandwinebar.com
|All Dates:
Paint and Sip
Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative creations and great wines. Treat yourself to an evening of community and fun!
*venue location update*
Come paint, sip, and unwind at Rooted’s Paint & Sip event! Join us at Manzanita's Portland Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room.
This month we will be painting on an assortment of handmade ceramics. Our inspiration: Manzanita and the Oregon coast!
What’s included:
One glass of wine from a selection of Manzanita’s most popular pours
All supplies and guidance
A relaxed, social atmosphere fostering creativity and community
Come sip, swirl, and create.
Please allow 3-6 weeks for your work to be completed. It will be waiting for you at the tasting room. Your pieces are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe.
You recieve 10% off your next glass of wine when you pick up - Cheers!
Fee: $38 for 2 tickets
Paint and Sip at The Portland Wine Bar!