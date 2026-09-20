Paint and Sip

Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative creations and great wines. Treat yourself to an evening of community and fun!

*venue location update*

Come paint, sip, and unwind at Rooted’s Paint & Sip event! Join us at Manzanita's Portland Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room.

This month we will be painting on an assortment of handmade ceramics. Our inspiration: Manzanita and the Oregon coast!

What’s included:

One glass of wine from a selection of Manzanita’s most popular pours

All supplies and guidance

A relaxed, social atmosphere fostering creativity and community

Come sip, swirl, and create.

Please allow 3-6 weeks for your work to be completed. It will be waiting for you at the tasting room. Your pieces are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe.

You recieve 10% off your next glass of wine when you pick up - Cheers!

Fee: $38 for 2 tickets