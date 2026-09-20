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Location:The Portland Wine Bar
Map:526 SW YAMHILL ST, Portland, Oregon 97204
Phone: 5037043506
Email:info@portlandwinebar.com
Website:http://www.portlandwinebar.com
All Dates:Sep 20, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Paint and Sip

Manzanita x Rooted bring you an evening of creative creations and great wines. Treat yourself to an evening of community and fun!
*venue location update*
Come paint, sip, and unwind at Rooted’s Paint & Sip event! Join us at Manzanita's Portland Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room.
This month we will be painting on an assortment of handmade ceramics. Our inspiration: Manzanita and the Oregon coast!
What’s included:
One glass of wine from a selection of Manzanita’s most popular pours
All supplies and guidance
A relaxed, social atmosphere fostering creativity and community
Come sip, swirl, and create.
Please allow 3-6 weeks for your work to be completed. It will be waiting for you at the tasting room. Your pieces are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe.
You recieve 10% off your next glass of wine when you pick up - Cheers!

 

Fee: $38 for 2 tickets

Paint and Sip at The Portland Wine Bar!

The Portland Wine Bar
The Portland Wine Bar 97204 526 SW YAMHILL ST, Portland, Oregon 97204
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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