Paint & Sip with The Homestead

What could be better than a crafty Sunday in September, complete with wine and a festive vibe? Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars and The Homestead Rustics & Whimsies for a fun paint and sip workshop. Create your own hand-painted wood sign to hang in your home or give as a gift.



No experience is necessary and you don’t even have to be “artsy” or “crafty” to successfully create a beautiful sign. Our hosts Leah and Montella will guide you through the whole process as needed.



Your ticket purchase includes:

– A framed sign board

– A stencil of your choice

– All the supplies needed to create your sign

– One glass of Eola Hills wine (additional beverages may be purchased at the event)

– Charcuterie Board appetizers (meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruits and vegetables)

Fee: $45- $90