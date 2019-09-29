 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.etsy.com/listing/716658770/eola-hills-paint-sip-september-29th-2019?ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1
All Dates:Sep 29, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Paint & Sip with The Homestead

What could be better than a crafty Sunday in September, complete with wine and a festive vibe? Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars and The Homestead Rustics & Whimsies for a fun paint and sip workshop. Create your own hand-painted wood sign to hang in your home or give as a gift.

No experience is necessary and you don’t even have to be “artsy” or “crafty” to successfully create a beautiful sign. Our hosts Leah and Montella will guide you through the whole process as needed.

Your ticket purchase includes:
– A framed sign board
– A stencil of your choice
– All the supplies needed to create your sign
– One glass of Eola Hills wine (additional beverages may be purchased at the event)
– Charcuterie Board appetizers (meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruits and vegetables)

 Fee: $45- $90

