|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
|Phone:
|(503)623-2405
|Email:
|events@eolahillswinecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.etsy.com/listing/716658770/eola-hills-paint-sip-september-29th-2019?ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1
|All Dates:
Paint & Sip with The Homestead
What could be better than a crafty Sunday in September, complete with wine and a festive vibe? Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars and The Homestead Rustics & Whimsies for a fun paint and sip workshop. Create your own hand-painted wood sign to hang in your home or give as a gift.
No experience is necessary and you don’t even have to be “artsy” or “crafty” to successfully create a beautiful sign. Our hosts Leah and Montella will guide you through the whole process as needed.
Your ticket purchase includes:
– A framed sign board
– A stencil of your choice
– All the supplies needed to create your sign
– One glass of Eola Hills wine (additional beverages may be purchased at the event)
– Charcuterie Board appetizers (meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruits and vegetables)
Fee: $45- $90