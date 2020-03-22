Paint & Sip at Domaine de Broglie

We will be offering our most popular Barrel Hoop Sign which uses barrel hoops from various Oregon wineries and measure between 23"-27" round. For those that would like a smaller project, we are offering our 17"5" round wood sign. Choose one of our seven unique designs and paint colors to create your own masterpiece!

Prices include a glass of wine and 10% discount on bottle purchases.

Barrel Hoop Sign - $85.00

Wood Round Sign - $59.00

Fee: $59 or $85 option