|Location:
|Domaine de Broglie
|Map:
|6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|(909) 904-0493
|Email:
|mapleandbirch2017@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-and-sip-wood-sign-party-tickets-88947681911?fbclid=IwAR3wjJp0KyblxJ4HLKS5yZv6kl67gPRgvAUxgsHIKVZNr_Dn1JSr_gml_So
|All Dates:
Paint & Sip at Domaine de Broglie
We will be offering our most popular Barrel Hoop Sign which uses barrel hoops from various Oregon wineries and measure between 23"-27" round. For those that would like a smaller project, we are offering our 17"5" round wood sign. Choose one of our seven unique designs and paint colors to create your own masterpiece!
Prices include a glass of wine and 10% discount on bottle purchases.
Barrel Hoop Sign - $85.00
Wood Round Sign - $59.00
Fee: $59 or $85 option
Join Maple and Birch Rustic Signs at the breathtaking Domaine de Broglie.