Willamette River
Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5032236418
Email:info@willametteriverkeeper.org
Website:http://https://paddleoregon.org/
Aug 12, 2019 - Aug 16, 2019 multi-day river adventure

Paddle Oregon

Join Willamette Riverkeeoer for five, sun-ripened days dreaming our way down the magnificent upper Willamette alongside friends and family. It’s here you’ll experience the river in a markedly different way, with spectacular meals, entertainment, unrestrained giggling, the legendary wine/beer selection and more memories than five mere days really deserve to make. It’s not only become a tradition of sorts but a Northwest rite-of-passage. Fee: $899 and up

Experience an award winning aquatic adventure along Oregon's only National Water Trail!

Willamette River
Willamette River 97448 N/A, Junction City, OR 97448
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

