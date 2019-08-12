Paddle Oregon

Join Willamette Riverkeeoer for five, sun-ripened days dreaming our way down the magnificent upper Willamette alongside friends and family. It’s here you’ll experience the river in a markedly different way, with spectacular meals, entertainment, unrestrained giggling, the legendary wine/beer selection and more memories than five mere days really deserve to make. It’s not only become a tradition of sorts but a Northwest rite-of-passage. Fee: $899 and up