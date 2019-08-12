|Location:
|Willamette River
|Map:
|N/A, Junction City, OR 97448
|Phone:
|5032236418
|Email:
|info@willametteriverkeeper.org
|Website:
|http://https://paddleoregon.org/
|All Dates:
Paddle Oregon
Join Willamette Riverkeeoer for five, sun-ripened days dreaming our way down the magnificent upper Willamette alongside friends and family. It’s here you’ll experience the river in a markedly different way, with spectacular meals, entertainment, unrestrained giggling, the legendary wine/beer selection and more memories than five mere days really deserve to make. It’s not only become a tradition of sorts but a Northwest rite-of-passage. Fee: $899 and up
Experience an award winning aquatic adventure along Oregon's only National Water Trail!